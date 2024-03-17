Argentine football experienced a sad night this Sunday, which was close to ending in tragedy. The drama began in the 27th minute of the first half of the match between Students of La Plata vs. Boca Juniors by Argentine League Cup, when Javier Altamirano He fainted on the grass and began to convulse before the eyes of thousands of people.

The reaction speed of Enzo Perez and another colleague Students of La Plata They were key in the moment of desperation, the experienced Argentine midfielder urgently called the medical team to attend to the Chilean who was resting in his arms.

Alright. It has already been determined that what she had was a seizure

Altamirano He was quickly treated at the stadium and then taken by ambulance to the Institute. Platense Doctorwhere the first studies showed good news in relation to the athlete's health.

“He's fine. It was already determined that what he had was a seizure. He was admitted to the sanatorium and all the studies that are done at the time were done. The tomography was good. The tomography ruled out tumors,” explained the doctor. Students from La Plata Hugo Montenegro.

And he added: “He remained in observation therapy for control. He is already asleep. The studies continue tomorrow. The first studies showed good news, they must be complemented. He had no history.”

For its part, the 'pincha rat' club explained through an official statement: “The player Javier Altamirano suffered a seizure episode. She is in hospital under observation and to complete studies. A CT scan was performed, which showed no obvious pathological images. She is stable. Due to this situation, the match, stopped 27 minutes into the first half, was suspended by the referee authorities.”

In media Argentina, Martín Gorostegui, President of Studentsgave more details about the health of Altamirano, who is with his wife, who is pregnant, in the medical center.

“They treated the player, his wife was with him, to whom we sent a hug and to his family we told them that they have to be very strong, it was a very sad episode. They did a CT scan which, thank God, came back fine. “He is now in intensive care, he remains under observation and tomorrow he will continue to undergo a series of studies that I understand will begin with an MRI.”

And he added: “From here the most important thing for us is to send a hug to Javier, to his family, to let him know that we are all watching over him and thinking about him, wanting him to recover quickly. And the rest is the least of it. The The truth is that nothing matters more than your health.”

SPORTS

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).