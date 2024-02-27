He tiktoker Anthony Michael and Rylee Goodrich had an appointment to see The Forever Purge in a cinema in Corona, California. Joseph Jimenez, who shot the couple, also attended the scene., who lost his life after the attack. Almost three years after the attack, the man has been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

On July 26, 2021, at the end of the screening of the last film in the saga of The Purgeat the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings cinema, Joseph Jimenez, then 20, shot Anthony Barajas, 19, and Rylee Goodrich, 18.. The young student died at the scene, while the tiktoker, who accumulated almost 1,000,000 followers on his profile @tsanthonymichael, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Jimenez, who was arrested a day after the murders in El Cerrito, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, an argument that was rejected by authorities. Later, in an interview with The Press-Enterprise, He said that he suffered from schizophrenia, that, at the time of the attack, he had not taken his medication for days, and that he heard voices who urged him to commit the attack. “The voices said they were going to kill my friends and my family,” the attacker said.

The Riverside County Prosecutor's Office shared the life sentence Joseph Jimenez received. See also Spain wins its first world medal in jumping

The sentencing of the tiktoker's murderer in California



On February 26, 2024 Joseph Jimenez, now 23, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.as well as an additional 50 years to life in prison, for the murders of TikToker Anthony Michael and his partner Rylee Goodrich, committed on July 26, 2021 in Corona, California, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office reported.

“I just want to say to the families that I'm sorry, and I wish I had never done what I did., and my condolences. “If things could have been different, he would have made a different decision,” Jimenez said in court, before receiving his sentence, as recorded. NBC. According to his defense attorney, Charles Kenyon, the murders were tragic, but he considers them a consequence of “the failures of the mental health system,” as he told the media after the sentencing.

Catherine Barajas, Anthony Michael's mother, said she was happy that the sentence had been announced and that the period of the judicial process had ended. The promoter of the Anthony Michael Barajas Foundation stated that they will now focus on keeping the legacy of the murdered young man alive.