A woman residing in Asturias has managed to cancel a debt that amounted to 19,000 eurosa decision made by the Commercial Court No. 2 of Oviedo, which has issued the Exoneration of Unsatisfied Liabilities (EPI).

This is indicated by the expert lawyers in the Law of Second Chance to Repair your Debt, who explain the reason why the woman had accumulated that debt of 19,000 euros that she could not face: “Her state of insolvency was caused by the loans requested because of the partner’s unemployment situation“, they say.

“This caused the expenses to fall on her, which were also higher than usual, since their children had special medical needs. On the other hand, she was forced to help her family, who was in her country of origin.”

Second Chance Law

As in your case, many people have to face painful health or work setbacks. For this reason, when they realize it, they have fallen into a state of over-indebtedness from which it is very difficult for them to escape if it is not through the second chance mechanism.

Indebted people who turn to the Second Chance Law see in a very short time what the benefits of being exonerated are. And it is that they leave the delinquency lists that causes so many problems.

Furthermore, over time, stop receiving distressing calls from banks and financial entities to claim the amounts owed. Finally, if they wish, they can apply for new financing and register assets in their name.

As the number of success stories increases and is disseminated through different media, the level of knowledge of this legislation grows considerably. In fact, Every day more people make inquiries to the office to begin the process, overwhelmed by debts that do not allow them to have a normal economic life.

This legislation allows both individuals and the self-employed to start a new financial life, free of all their debts. For this to be possible, it is necessary that they meet a series of basic requirements. In general terms, it is enough for the bankrupt to be in a current or imminent state of insolvency, who has not been convicted of socioeconomic crimes in the last ten years and who acts in good faith.