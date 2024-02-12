Real Madrid's return to the Champions League will face Leipzig in the first leg of the round of 16. At first it was one of the most affordable rivals that could be theirs, however, the German team has players in its squad of great technical quality, such as the Spanish Dani Olmo, so Ancelotti's team will have to give their best level if they want to. get a positive result from your visit to the Red Bull Arena.
Below we leave you with all the injured and suspended Real Madrid players to face RB Leipzig in Germany.
More news about the Champions League
Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper has been injured for several months now. Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. Despite everything, the team knew how to recover by signing Kepa and Lunin, although they miss the Belgian a lot. The goalkeeper is already training on the green, and his return is scheduled for the end of March or beginning of April, great news for the merengue team.
Military
The Brazilian suffered the same injury as Courtois during the match against Athletic Club at the beginning of the season, and the first diagnoses seemed to indicate that the defender could return before the Belgian goalkeeper. The reality is that the player is already training on the green. Despite everything, the club does not want to force the machinery and the training is gentle and he is not yet expected in competition for a few months to ensure a complete recovery and return to 100%.
Praise
The Austrian defender also injured his knee ligaments in a LaLiga match against Villarreal. This is the third injury of a Real Madrid player of this type this season and the white team is being one of the least fortunate in this regard, since three of the main players in the squad have suffered a similar injury and the three of the team's most defensive third. The player's return will still have to wait, and who knows if he could reach the last leg of the competition.
Jude Bellingham
The Englishman was one of Real Madrid's best but after scoring a double against Girona the player suffered a sprain that will keep him off the field for around two weeks.
Rüdiger
She was already out of the duel against the colchoneros due to a severe blow to her leg suffered in the match against Getafe and Girona. The German is training on the pitch, although individually, and his evolution will determine his availability for the clash, which would be very important, since otherwise Ancelotti would have to opt for Tchouámeni or Carvajal as emergency solutions. .
The merengue team does not have any player sanctioned for this match
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #injured #suspended #face #Leipzig #leg #Champions #League
Leave a Reply