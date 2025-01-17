Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, the Madrid president’s chief of staff, presented to the Supreme Court the message sent to him by the lawyer of Alberto González Amador, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend, conveying his intention to reduce as much as possible the consequences of the investigation that had been opened against him for two crimes against the Treasury, which is why he was negotiating an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office in which he would recognize said crimes.

In said message, which González Amador sent him on March 12 at 9:09 in the morning, the lawyer stated “it seems that everything is still standing.” I’m going to call the prosecutor to clarify. My idea is that in the end there is only one convicted person. And minimal fine. He also attached the email from prosecutor Julián Salto in which he stated that “although other people have also been denounced, it will not be an obstacle to reaching an agreement if you and your client consider it possible.”

A day later, at 10:29 p.m., Miguel Ángel Rodríguez sent to different media a link to a news item from ‘La Sexta’ in which it was stated that “Ayuso’s partner offered a pact to the Prosecutor’s Office,” commenting “look at the lie.” from the voracious left-wing media. Look at the reality of the email that Mr. González’s lawyer receives” and he sent them the email.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who testified on January 8 as a witness in the case in which the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, is being investigated for alleged revelation of secrets, presented these messages to maintain that he did not reveal any information reserved to the defense of Ayuso’s boyfriend to the media, as maintained by the State Attorney’s Office in defense of García Ortiz, but that said information had already been published. Hence, I insist to the investigating magistrate and the parties appearing to look at the times in which the messages were exchanged.









The defense of Ayuso’s boyfriend urged prosecutor Salto, the chief prosecutor of the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Pilar Rodríguez, and the State Attorney General to be investigated in case they leaked his confidential information in a note that was issued on March 14 by of the State Attorney General’s Office, in which it was denied that the offer of the pact between the person under investigation and the Public Ministry came from the latter, as ‘El Mundo’ had published the night before.

In the case in which García Ortiz is being investigated, the magistrate did not find illegality in the dissemination of said note, but rather in the handling of an email between the prosecutor of the case and Díaz Ayuso’s lawyer.