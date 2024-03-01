The spectacle of Strade Bianchethe “white roads” of Tuscany, arrives this Saturday with the 18th edition, in which the British Tom Pidcock will defend the title against the Slovenian figure Tadej Pogacar, who will debut his season in the “sterrato” test.

On a route that will exceed 200 kilometers for the first time, there will be 215, with departure and arrival in Sienna, and with an increase in the gravel sections, from 11 to 15, the show is assured with a guaranteed participation despite some absences, such as those of Van der Poel or Van Aert.

Hard fight

Yes it will be Tom Pidcock (Ineos), number one number as winner in 2023, but it will be inevitable that attention will focus on Tadej Pogacar, winner in 2022 after a 50 km solo exhibition. It will be the start of a special year in which he will attempt the Giro-Tour double.

If the British rival will have the support of important men like the Polish Kwiatkowski, Pogacar will lead a luxury team with the Belgian Tim Wellens, the Swiss Marc Hirschi and the Mexican revelation Isaac Del Toro.

The Visma-Lease a Bike will not have Wout van Aert, but riders such as Sepp Kusswinner of the Vuelta, and Christophe Laporte. There will be more names to take into account.

Soudal will field the French double World champion Julian Alaphilippe along with Kasper Asgreen, while EF Education will have the Ecuadorian Olympic champion Richard Carapaz, Bahrain with the Slovenian Matej Mohoric and Bora with the Colombians Daniel Felipe Martínez and Sergio Higuita, while German Gomez will be with the Polti Kometa.

For the ladies competition, the only Colombian in the test will be Paula Patiño, who will be with Movistar.

