These are the winning numbers from the 2024 Christmas Lottery draw





The 2024 Christmas Lottery Draw distributed 2,702 million euros in prizes this Sunday. Here we compile all the winning numbers:

First prize or ‘Gordo’ of Christmas (400,000 euros per tenth)

Second prize (125,000 euros per tenth)

Third prize (50,000 euros per tenth)

Fourth prizes (20,000 euros per tenth)

Fifth prizes (6,000 euros for tenth):

— 37876

Apart from these five awards, there are also:

The number before or after the Gordo, with 2,000 euros to the tenth

The number before or after the Second prize: 1,250 euros for the tenth

The number before or after the Third prize: with 960 euros for the tenth prize

Likewise, you can collect a prize of 120 euros if the last two digits of your tenth match the Gordo’s number. In the event that only the last figure matches, you will win ‘what you played’; that is, 20 euros per tenth. If the last two figures of your tenth match with those of the Second and Third Prize, you will win 100 euros for the tenth

Christmas Lottery 2024: find out if your number has a prize

Finally, there is the popular ‘pedrea’: these are the numbers that the boys and girls of San Ildefonso quote with the chant of “a thousand euros”. If they call one of your tenths like this, they will receive 100 euros per tenth or, what is the same, 5 euros for each euro played.