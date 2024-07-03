Former US President Barack Obama privately told his allies that current head of state Joe Biden’s path to re-election has become more difficult after his performance at the debate with Donald Trump. This is reports The Washington Post (WP).

According to the newspaper’s sources, he gave a harsher assessment in private than in public. After the debate, Obama personally called Biden and offered support. On his social networks, the former president wrote that “bad debate nights happen,” but expressed support for Biden. “This election is still a choice between a man who has spent his life fighting for ordinary people and a man who only cares about himself,” the former American leader said in his publication.

As WP notes, in the months leading up to the debate, Obama shared with Biden and friends his deep concerns about Trump’s political strength and the real possibility of his reelection in November. He expressed the opinion that the politician was able to win in 2016 thanks to an extremely loyal following, a friendly conservative media ecosystem, and the environment in a deeply polarized country.

CNN previously spoke to a slew of current and former Democratic officials, as well as Biden donors and longtime allies, all of whom, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they believe the president should end his campaign, with some saying he should announce that decision as early as this week.