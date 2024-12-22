The cryptococcosis It is an infection that is contracted through inhaling soil contaminated with two types of fungi: mostly ‘Cryptococcus neoformans’ and less frequently by ‘Cryptococcus gattii’. Normally, it does not usually develop in people with a healthy immune system. Yes, it usually does in immunosuppressed people, such as patients infected by HIV positive or those who have undergone a transplant.

Causes of cryptococcosis

Fungi in contaminated soil

The fungus The causes of cryptococcosis are found in soil contaminated with bird feces. Transmission occurs by inhalation. The fungus penetrates through the respiratory tract and reaches the lungs, where it can cause infection or dissolve. If the immune system is damaged, infection develops. Sometimes it can move by lymphatic route to other major organs, such as the central nervous system, and cause death.

The people at greatest risk of becoming infected are AIDS patients, those on long-term treatment with corticosteroids, Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients, those with sarcoidosis, and transplant recipients.

Symptoms of cryptococcosis

Different types of symptoms depending on the infected area

The symptoms depend on the affected area. In the case of the lungs, patients often have no symptoms. When they have pneumonia, cough appears. On the other hand, AIDS-related cryptococcal lung infection often causes severe pneumonia and acute dyspnea. In other AIDS patients, cryptococcal meningitis causes few symptoms, including a constant headache. In the case of dermatological infection, pustules appear.

Diagnosis of cryptococcosis

Analysis combination

To make the diagnosis, the doctor has to perform several tests, including a urine test and various cultures to confirm the disease. Additionally, it is necessary to do chest x-rays and a lumbar puncture.

Cryptococcosis treatment and medication

Personalized treatment

Treatment is individual and depends on many factors, including whether or not the patient has AIDS or meningitis.

Prevention of cryptococcosis

healthy immune system

The chances of not having the disease are very high when the immune system is in perfect condition. On the other hand, the best preventive measure is not to visit areas that have contaminated soils. ‘Cryptococcus neoformans’ is present throughout the world and is usually inhaled from soil contaminated with bird droppings, especially pigeons.