Or could they be people with good connections at the RDW?

Personalized license plates, who knows, may be possible in the Netherlands in the (near) future, but until now they have unfortunately been boring combinations of numbers and letters. Yet it may happen to contain a brand or model name and if you are very lucky, the license plate will match your car.

For example, a Datsun 240Z was recently uploaded with the model name in the license plate, so we thought that was a good reason to make a list of applicable Dutch license plates. It took some searching, but we were able to find a few more on Autoblog Spots!

Datsun 240Z

Spotter: @trisjphotography

We'll just start with the Datsun, which was beautifully captured by @trisjphotography. Since the combination '240Z' is not possible on an old license plate, the owner could not have done better than this. And it was just pure coincidence, because you can't time something like that.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Spotter: @windsurfklojo

The most striking thing about this GT3 RS is not the enormous spoiler, not the special color scheme, but… the license plate. There are quite a few cars driving around in the Netherlands with 911 on the license plate, but this is probably the only one that is actually a 911.

Rolls Royce Phantom

Spotter: @milan7778

A specific number on your license plate cannot be timed, but with the first letters you can wait for the right moment. It seems that the owner of this Rolls-Royce did that, because the license plate says RR. This was also the first new Phantom on a Dutch license plate.

Aston Martin Vantage 007 Edition

Spotter: @esli

This license plate is so coincidental that it is almost inevitable that someone has been bribed at the RDW. 007 is of course the license plate that all Aston Martin owners dream of and this is also – you won't believe it – a 007 Edition, the only one in the Netherlands.

Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake

Spotter: @dutchstylez

This car is an old acquaintance of Autoblog: this was the press demo that Wouter had in 2014 night driving test took part. A smurf blue XFR-S is certainly one of the coolest station wagons and the matching license plate is the icing on the cake. Unfortunately, the car has now been exported.

Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series

Spotter: @tvsfotografie

This is a slightly more subtle example, but a BS license plate on a Black Series is still appropriate. Of course, every SLS Black Series with a Dutch license plate is special, because there are only six examples driving around with yellow plates.

Aston Martin DBX 707

Spotter: @rubenvossen

Not only '007' is nice on an Aston Martin, '707' is also very appropriate in this case. This is an Aston Martin DBX707, with 707 hp. To top it off, the license plate also ends in DB. You would almost think that an Aston Martin dealer has hacked the RDW, with two such extremely coincidental license plates.

These were the applicable license plates that we could find. Have you spotted one too? Then we would love to see your photos appear on Autoblog Spots!

