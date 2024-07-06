One month before the 2023-2024 electoral process took place, the Electoral Tribunal of Mexico City (TECDMX) has generated controversy by ordering a Total vote recount in Cuauhtémoc City Hallaccording to a recently published agreement.

This measure arises after the accusation of Alessandra Rojo de la Vega, virtual mayor-electwho accused the president of TECDMX, Armando Ambriz, of acting under the influence of Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of Morena in the Senate.

In a post on social media, Rojo de la Vega denounced that the TECDMX carried out a “dirty act in the dark”criticizing the integrity of the electoral process. On the other hand, Andrés Atayde, president of the PAN in Mexico City, supported the court’s decision, assuring that the agreement was approved in compliance with current electoral regulations.

When will the votes be counted?

The TECDMX agreement establishes the realization of a total recount of the votes cast in the election of the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office. It will be the 09 District Council of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM), Cuauhtémoc Territorial Demarcation Headquarters, who will carry out this new scrutiny and computation.

According to Ernesto Guerra, political analyst, the IECM Council will have five calendar days to complete the recountexcluding electoral packages that have already been subject to prior review.

Representatives of political parties will be invited to be present during this process, thus ensuring the transparency and legality of the procedure.

The 09 District Electoral Council must make adjustments to the final election results if significant changes are detected during the total recount of the polling stations. In addition, the agreement stipulates that the Council must inform the corresponding jurisdictional authority within 24 hours of the conclusion of the recount.