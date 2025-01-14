



Sales is running at full speed. Plaza 1, with Rafael García Garrido, Simón Casas and Víctor Zabala in the offices, outlines the last fringes of a San Isidro, with the top figures and the outstanding names of the season already tied and placed. There will also be several confirmations, among which remains to be finished that of the former Puerta Grande bullfighter, Roberto Martín ‘Jarocho’, who as the winner of the last cycle – and of the Madrid bullfighting circuits – would deserve a category confirmation.

With the isidril combinations already very advanced, as the colleagues from the bullfighting portals have been advancing, the poster that is now firmly closed, officially, is the opening of the season. A great success for the company in betting on an afternoon very much to the taste of Madrid, which, as we mentioned in the ABC Tuesday newsletter, ‘At five in the afternoon’ -today they have a new appointment-, will start with Adolfo Martín’s bulls for swords that have earned a place on their own merits: Rafael de Julia, Damián Castaño and Adrián de Torres.

This morning the plaza made it official. Sales on their social media profiles. Adolfo will have one more appointment with the capital, and in his first meeting on March 23 he will face a team from Cinqueño, closer to six years…

This Monday the renewal of season tickets began, with new features in the free youth tickets: they will be transferable and it will be essential to attend at least fifty percent of the celebrations.