Monterrey Mexico.– In a Quarterfinal duel with a lot of movement plus the drama of penalties, the Canadian National Team drank the “Vino Tinto” after beating Venezuela 4-3 in a penalty shootout, after tying 1-1 in the 90 minutes, to advance to the Semifinals of the 2024 Copa América.

The Canadian team, which has been a force in the Concacaf area, took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal by Jacob Shaffelburg. The Maple Leafs were unable to take full advantage of the opportunities they created in the first half, as they had at least two more chances to extend their lead.

In the second half, the Venezuelan team scored the equalizer with a clever move by Pachuca player Salomón Rondón, who got away from a defender to shoot from almost the center circle, surprising goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, in the 65th minute.

In the penalty shoot-out, Jonathan David, Moise Bombito, Alphonso Davies and Ismael Koné scored for Canada, while goalkeeper Crépeau saved two penalties.

The Venezuelans missed 3 of 6 shots, in one of them, the ball hit a post and went wide of the goal, only Salomón Rondón, Tomás Rincón and Jhonder Cádiz were successful.

In its debut in the South American tournament, the Canadian team will now face Argentina in the Semifinals next Tuesday.