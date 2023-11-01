In the new episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’, joel received the news that ‘Patty’, his girlfriend, was going to go to the United States to tour with Group 7 and, incidentally, he would take advantage of the trip to visit his mother, whom he has not seen for 10 years. That worried ‘Fish Face’, so he quickly came up with an idea to not stay away from her lover for so long: he decided to accompany her to the North American country. However, there was a “small” obstacle, since she did not have a visa.

Faced with this situation, Joel asked Gaspar for help, who gave him the number of a friend who could help him with the procedure and, thus, got him an appointment at the embassy that same day. Thus, ‘Charo”s son attended the interview, but, despite his great efforts to communicate in English, he could not obtain the visa. For this reason, he had to come up with another plan to accompany ‘Patty’.

