Episode 357 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ surprised us again with how Machiavellian Diego Montalbán can be. The chef is determined that his son Cristóbal does not fall in love with July, whom he considers a second-class employee and person. Seeing that her words do not work with her heir, he designs a plan so that the woman born in Recuay will feel disappointed in the photographer and thus reject him if he tries to declare her love for him.

What did Diego Montalbán do to make July disappointed in Cristóbal? In this note, we reveal all the details of one of the most shocking scenes from the recent episode of ‘AFHS’.

What secret did Diego Montalbán reveal to July in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Diego is frustrated by his son’s insistence on seeking a relationship with July Flores, with whom he lives madly in love. Despite warnings from the Montalbán patriarch, who claims that the young nurse would be frowned upon at the gatherings of his wealthy family, Cristóbal leaves his father’s house and goes in search of advice on whether it would be a good idea to propose to her. his love for ‘Charito’s’ niece.

However, the chef takes the lead and calls July, pretending to feel sick at heart and asking her to come to his apartment to check on him. Even though she has to get to the polyclinic quickly, she goes immediately. Once there, Diego warns her about Cristóbal, indicating that he is involved with models and several girls at the same time, which worries July, who insists on not wanting to interfere in the life of her son.

It is then that Diego begs him to advise Cristóbal, leaving a bitter taste in July, who was convinced that Cristóbal was a good and calm boy. Will she accept the ‘Vampirín’ as her boyfriend after this revelation?

