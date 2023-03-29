Last Monday, March 27, chapter 185 of “At the bottom there is room”, América TV series that has been surprising viewers with its plot. Since the news of Kimberly’s pregnancy broke, the affair has compromised not just one or two characters, but several. Also, after so many turns, fans expected that during the recent episode the truth would finally come to light, but it did not.

Therefore, in Twitter, many users expressed their opinions about the new path that the series has taken with the arrival of Kimberly Torrejón’s father to national production. As you remember, he became a fake doctor to deceive Jimmy and Charo at Dalila’s request.

In this social network, Internet users shared funny memes. Next, we show you some of these that show the emotions of the fans of “AFHS”.

Memes from chapter 185 of “There is room in the background”

These memes left chapter 186 of "There is room at the bottom". Photo: Twitter capture

When does “AFHS” chapter 186 come out?

The new episode of the América TV series arrives this Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:40 p.m.