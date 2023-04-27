It’s been almost 16 years since the disappearance of Madeleine McCann captured the world’s attention. The whereabouts of the little British girl have become a mystery and the authorities have not been able to find those responsible or the location of the minor, despite the investigations.

(In context: Madeleine McCann: timeline of the disappearance of the British girl).

Recently, another chapter opened, when a young Polish woman named Julia Wendell claimed to be little Maddie, since she found several physical similarities with the girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 and claimed to have cloudy memories of her childhood.

However, a DNA test indicated that Wendell is Polish, with origins in Lithuania and Russiak, so it would not be the missing girl.

On the other hand, the authorities reported that they kept the cell phone of the young woman for investigation and analysis of the material, indicated Daily Mail.

(Of your interest: Polish police do not believe that Julia Wandelt is the missing Madeleine McCann).

case theories

Thus, the mystery continues and there are many speculations and conspiracy theories that have circulated around the subject. Officially, it is known that the investigations carried out by the authorities of Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom failed to find the whereabouts of the minor or the culprits.

Several theories have been handled, since it was a kidnapping, after someone entered the hotel room and kidnapped her, until she was the victim of a child trafficking ring that took her out of Portugal to another country. It has even been said that the minor had a accidental death and that his parents had hidden it, although they have repeatedly denied that version.

(You can read: Madeleine McCann: the forceful response of the parents after DNA results).

Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann.

Victim of sexual predator?

For their part, the German authorities concluded that Madeleine may have been a victim of sexual predator Christian Bruecknerwho apparently was near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal, the hotel where the girl was resting and from where she disappeared on May 3, 2007.

Brueckner had already been convicted of sexual crimes against minors and is in prison for the rape and murder of a 72-year-old woman, international media reported. The man has denied being related to the crime and the parents assure that his daughter is still alive.

Tracks in Spain

One of the theories indicates that the little girl was taken to Spain and that she lives there under another name. On more than one occasion, people have claimed to have seen the young woman. One of the most recent reports was in 2020, when a witness said he had seen Madeleine at a gas station in the Cantabria region, in the north of the country. However, the authorities could not confirm or deny if it was her or not.

(In other news: Mystery continues in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, an unexpected twist in the case).

Years before, in 2017, another person said they had seen her in the coastal town of Nerja, in a supermarket. After reviewing the videos from the security cameras, the police could not conclude whether she was the same minor who had disappeared in Portugal, according to the newspaper. The chronicler.

Although these testimonies have not determined anything conclusive, they have been taken as clues in the case.

The 21-year-old woman says she is not sure of her true identity or age. Photo: EFE – Instagram: @iammadeleinemcann

On the other hand, in 2014 the London Metropolitan Police indicated that it was investigating to link a group of Portuguese men accused of having entered vacation homes in the Algarve region, also in Portugal, to sexually abuse girls. However, they found no compelling evidence to link them to the case, explained the aforementioned medium.

Also in Spain, in 2013, they tried to link a German who had been arrested in the Iberian country for allegedly having committed crimes related to child pornography, but insufficient evidence was not found and he ended up being released.

Spanish police also checked a “possible burial place” in the province of Murcia but no trace of Madeleine was found.

Meanwhile, what really happened to little Madeleine continues to be kept hidden and more than one person has come out to testify that they saw her or that they consider to be the young woman. However, nothing has been verified so far.

ELIM J ALONSO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Julia admits not being Madeleine McCann, says she could be another kidnapped woman

-Madeleine McCann: artificial intelligence shows what she would look like today

-Madeleine McCann: the Netflix series to understand the enigmatic case