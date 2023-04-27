Very good days. Excellent day for you.

Adopt a positive mindset. There are already too many people imbued with a pessimistic concept of life.

Therefore, we say in Psalm 71, verse 14: “I will always wait and praise you more and more.”

Excellent day for you.







