Chihuahua, Chih.- Karely OE, who was on trial for the crime of domestic violence, was arrested on July 9 and brought to trial last Thursday, after being accused of the murder of her three-year-old daughter in April 2023.

According to information provided by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM), specifically the Femicide Investigation Unit, the accused attacked the minor along with her partner Francisco VP, in a home located in the Portal del Real neighborhood in the city of Chihuahua.

During the hearing and in the course of the investigation, public prosecutors provided sufficient evidence to prove the probable involvement of this woman.

The legal representation of the DIF and the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims of Crime joined forces with the FEM, in order to present research background with a gender and childhood perspective, where the best interests of children in relation to access to justice were highlighted.

Likewise, the public ministry agents contextualized before the Control Judge in the Morena Judicial District the various aggravating factors in femicide such as family ties, vulnerability, state of defenselessness, human dignity and child abuse.

Likewise, the social representation presented various interviews; testimonies; documentaries; technical opinions; expert reports in the field of Forensic Medicine, Criminalistics, Psychology; Forensic Computing and Digital Analysis; which were decisive for the Judge in charge of the criminal case to decide to initiate criminal proceedings in the women’s prison, under the precautionary measure of preventive detention.

The accused was arrested by an arrest warrant executed by police from the State Investigation Agency on July 9 in the Praderas del Sur neighborhood and was placed at the disposal of the Control Judge in charge of the criminal case.

In this criminal case, Francisco VP is also involved in the proceedings since elements of his probable participation were also proven, such as cohabiting in the home with the minor and being at the scene of the events that occurred in April 2023.

**According to current laws and regulations, the accused is presumed innocent until his or her responsibility is declared by a sentence issued by the judicial authority (Article 13 of the National Code of Criminal Procedure).