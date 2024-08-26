According to the latest statements released by neighbors, Sharon Verzeni had gotten into the habit of going out alone late at night to take long walks. A habit ignored by the family

Investigations into the mysterious murder case of Sharon Verzenithe 33-year-old stabbed to death last July 29 in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo.

Verzeni murder investigation

According to the stories given by some of the barmaid’s neighbors, Sharon had gotten into the habit of leaving the house alone late at night. She was therefore used to walking through the streets of the village and taking long walks. A habit acquired starting from last winter, as her neighbors declared to the Carabinieri of the provincial command.

Sharon Verzeni’s Consolidated Habit

Sharon Verzeni had been taking long walks in the village late at night for a while now. The girl was in fact seen walking even after eleven o’clock at night.

The 33-year-old reportedly took her dietitian’s advice to take frequent walks to stay in shape. The suggestion was also put into practice in view of her wedding, scheduled for 2025, to her 37-year-old partner Sergio Ruocco.

33-year-old bartender stabbed to death

A habit that according to the girl’s parents and her boyfriend himself nobody knew. Ruocco himself claimed that he had only imagined it he would never have let her go alone at that hour.

The investigation into the murder has been ongoing for over a month

Four weeks have now passed since that terrible night when young Sharon Verzeni tragically lost her life, killed by four stab wounds.

At the moment, despite the intense investigations, Both the identity of the killer and the motive are unknown. The Carabinieri, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Emanuel Marchisioin all this time they have listened to over a hundred people “informed about the facts” and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage. The crux of the investigation is that the exact spot where Sharon was stabbed was not covered by any surveillance cameras.

Investigators continue to investigate the murder of young Verzeni

Pending the results of the tests performed by the Parma Rice on the clothes worn by the victim, investigators continue to collect testimonies useful for the investigation. Sharon’s parents and her boyfriend have been summoned to the police station several times and questioned by investigators.

In the next few days, it is also planned to summon some residents of the area in order to investigate in detail all the ties between the young woman and the police.