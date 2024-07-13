Following the departure of their best player, Paris Saint Germain are ready to make a big transfer window to put together a squad that can compete for the French championship and, above all, achieve a goal set by the club for the last ten years: winning the UEFA Champions League. These are the players that Paris Saint Germain have in mind for this summer:
Lamine Yamal is a footballer that many analysts and professionals with a future vision already say will mark an era in football and at 16 years old he is one of the most outstanding wingers on the football scene. That is why Paris Saint Germain have already asked about him several times, even offering excessive amounts to get the services of the youngster. The answer at Can Barça has been clear, Lamine Yamal is untransferable.
The name that is most likely to fill the void left by Kylian Mbappé is Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker already spent time in France with Losc Lille in 2019 and there have been rumours in recent months that the player wants to leave the Italian club, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Paris Saint-Germain want to improve their performance in midfield and want to sign young Benfica player Joao Neves. Paris have reportedly decided to do a 2×1 deal, which would involve exchanging Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler, two players who do not have an important role in the squad, for the Portuguese Joao Neves. The latter has been valued at around 100 million euros and the Parc des Princes will make an effort to sign him.
Ethan Mbappé, the brother of world champion Kylian Mbappé, has found a new club after being released by Paris Saint Germain. In the end, rumours of a move to Real Betis or Sevilla came to nothing and he ended up joining Lille as a free agent.
