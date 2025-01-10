Ana became the first duelist of the final of MasterChef Junior 11 during Thursday night. With great emotion, he picked up his jacket from the chef’s hands. Carlos Maldonado. “She is the candidate who has best replicated my dish,” he explained.

Marcos, Sophie and Valentina They had to face the tense outdoor testwhere they played for their position as second duelist in the final. “I have to give everything,” the little man from Malaga was encouraged.

Valentina was the little candidate who finally got the jacket. Let impressed Martín Berasategui. “It makes me goose-flesh seeing how it has been organized,” confessed the chef looking at the nine-year-old contestant.

In the final duel, Valentina continued leaving more professionals speechless, such as Dabiz Muñozwho was the chef invited to the test. “How are you so good at cooking?“, he asked. “It is the best escabeche in Spain, before Pepe’s, which is the second,” the chef assured.

Despite being a very close duel, the judges were clear. “The winner of the eleventh edition of MasterChef Junior It’s…Valentina!“, advertisement Pepe Rodriguez. The winner took home a trophy, a scholarship and a 12,000 euro prize.