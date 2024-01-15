Rebel Wolves, a studio formed by ex-CD Projekt Red, has announced the title of his fantasy role-playing game, currently in development: Dawnwalker . He also published the first one artwork which you can see below.

In alpha phase

The first Dawnwalker artwork

The announcement came in response to some rumors in recent days, which had already revealed the title. To avoid any ambiguity it was therefore officializedwhile in recent days some details on the state of the work had been provided.

From a recent VGC articleit has in fact been learned that Dawnwalker is located in alpha phase (technically it should therefore already have all the contents implemented, with provisional resources), that we are talking about a dark fantasy game developed with Unreal Engine 5 and that over the course of the year other information regarding the game will be given, probably with a real presentation and own.

The announcement of the title

Rebl Wolves is a Polish development studio, founded by former game director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, and former quest director of Cyberpunk 2077 / The Witcher 3, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz.