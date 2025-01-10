Minister Bustinduy warns about the dangers of “ultra-rich” like Elon Musk: “He is playing ‘Risk’ with European democracies”

A danger to democracy. This is what ultra-rich people like Elon Musk, owner of

Thus, Bustinduy, in the presentation of the strategy to combat poverty, stated: “The main threat to democracy is the obscene concentration of wealth and power in a few hands, in the hands of the ultra-rich.”

The minister then stated: “And if not, just watch the richest man in the world, Mr. Elon Musk, playing ‘Risk’ [el célebre juego de mesa de geoestrategia] with European democracies and putting social networks, the digital public sphere, obscenely at the service of antidemocratic if not openly fascist political projects.”

Minister Bustinduy and the Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Rego, presented this Thursday the National Strategy for the Prevention and Fight against Poverty and Social Exclusionapproved in the Council of Ministers as the roadmap of the Government of Spain to carry out a socioeconomic structural change that allows reducing the risk of poverty and social exclusion rates in Spain.

Both ministers have defended the need for the Government of Spain to adopt a Universal Parenting Benefit through the next General State Budgets and for there to be a decisive intervention in the housing market, a sector that currently represents one of the main factors of poverty at the state level: 1 in every 3 boys and girls in Spain lives at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Sánchez warns of the “totalitarian” impulse led by Musk

Do not take for granted freedom and democracy or the rights achieved in the last 50 years. With that message, Pedro Sánchez inaugurated this Wednesday the hundred events scheduled throughout 2025 under the motto “50 years of freedom” and which commemorates the end of the dictatorship due to the death of Franco in 1975.

“The fascism that we thought we left behind is now the third political force in Europe, the reactionary international led by the richest man on the planet attacks our institutions, incites hatred and openly calls to support the heirs of Nazism in Germany,” he said. stated the President of the Government in reference to Elon Musk, before asking Spanish society for an explicit commitment to democratic values ​​and not taking any achievements for granted.

“Freedom is never permanently achieved, it is something that can be lost, as it was lost a century ago. It can happen again,” he warned. In the fight to defend freedoms, Sánchez has asked for the commitment of all political actors regardless of their ideology, in clear reference to the absence of the main opposition party. “You don’t have to be progressive, you just have to be a Democrat.”

Musk, driving force of the new global far-right wave

In a digitalized society and from his privileged position next to the president of the United States, the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has emerged as the engine and fuel of this ‘reactionary international’—a concept that has been used for some time in the academic and that political leaders such as Emmanuel Macron and Pedro Sánchez have recently adopted to denounce the businessman’s agenda.

The technology magnate has begun to apply the same strategy that helped Donald Trump win the elections with other far-right forces in European countries and is using the algorithm of his social network X to his advantage to impose his vision on the rest of the world. . Musk himself has boasted of modify the algorithm to multiply the visibility of your tweets. Last week promised a new change on the social network to “promote more informative and entertaining content.”

“There is an international far-right that, despite their great differences among themselves, feel part of the same political family, share most of their ideological references and key proposals, participate in the same forums and networks and have the same enemies. , which are progressivism, globalism, the left or what they call cultural Marxism and the dictatorship of the single thought,” Steven Forti, historian specialized in extreme right and author of the book, tells elDiario.es ‘Democracies in extinction’ (Akal). “Musk is a recent member of that international and serves as a driving force and link in it,” he adds.

In addition to his publications in and as it did with Donald Trump – Germany holds elections on February 23 and AfD is second in the polls. That conversation with the then-candidate for the US presidency was full of praise for Trump and became a litter of lies.

Another of the main objectives of the richest man in the world has been the United Kingdom, also governed by the Labor Party. Musk has called for prison for the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and has even managed to take over the agenda and political discourse in the country by accusing the Labor leader without evidence of being complicit in a scandal of sexual rape of minors. Musk has also called for the release of Tommy Robinson, one of the best-known far-right activists in the United Kingdom.

In Spain, Trump’s advisor has recently retweeted information from a Polish account related to the populist radical right in which he talks about the percentage of immigrant prisoners convicted of rape in Catalonia. Vox, for its part, has applauded Musk’s agenda. “We see progressives very nervous with social networks that they do not control and cannot impose censorship on what they do not like, on any opinion contrary to globalist mantras,” José Antonio Fúster, spokesperson for the far-right group, said on Tuesday. “The time of globalism and the progressive dictatorship is over.”

He has also supported Italy’s far-right prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, with whom he is also negotiating an important €1.5 billion contract to obtain secure satellite communications, and has praised the policies of Víktor Orbán, with whom he met last month during a visit by the Hungarian leader to the Mar a Lago complex, in Florida.