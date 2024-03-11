After a weekend marked by the storm Monica, which moves away towards Italy after leaving winter weather with rain in a good part of Spain, snowfall, strong gusts of wind and low temperatures for the season, the week still begins with cold weather and showers in the north and northeast, but the next few days high pressures will reign againwhich guarantee “more stable weather, with progressively rising temperatures and scarce rains in general,” according to Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

This Monday, embers of instability still remain in the north, “with rain and showers in the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees and Northeast of Catalonia, which locally could be heavy and snowy from about 1,400 meters.” In the rest of the country, the skies will open more and more, but daytime temperatures will still be cool for the season. “It will only exceed 15° maximum in points of the Mediterranean and the south of the peninsula,” Del Campo quantifies. On the alert map, Aragón and Navarra have a yellow warning, the lowest, due to the risk of avalanches; Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Valencian Community, yellow due to wind; and Catalonia and Navarra, due to snowfall, also yellow.

On Tuesday, due to the combination of slightly cloudy skies and weaker winds, early morning frosts will occur in much of the northern plateau and in the moors of the central area. Thus, capitals such as Teruel, Palencia, Ávila or Burgos will dawn below zero, but as the hours pass there will be a clear thermal rise. “The thermometers will read between 4° and 6° more than the previous day in a good part of the country, except on the Mediterranean coast, where temperatures will drop slightly due to the arrival of cooler easterly winds,” says the expert, adding that there will hardly be any rain, except in parts of the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees. although they will decrease throughout the day. In the warnings, the danger of avalanches persists in Aragon and Navarrawhile Catalonia will be under warning due to rough seas.

On Wednesday the recovery of temperatures will continue, both daytime and nighttime, so the frosts will be reduced. In the early afternoon, “15° will be exceeded in practically the entire country and even if they will reach or exceed 20° in points from the southern Mediterranean and the Cantabrian Sea to A Coruña or San Sebastián. Bilbao could reach 23°, the same as southern capitals like Seville or Córdoba,” indicates the Aemet spokesperson. Hardly any rain is expected either, although some rainfall, generally weak, cannot be ruled out in the area around the Strait and other points on the Andalusian coast. This day, the whole country will be greensince there is no active warning.

On Thursday and Friday, “a front associated with an Atlantic storm will approach Spain, but its effects will only be noticeable in Galicia and nearby areas of the northwest of the Peninsula,” where it could rain lightly, more abundantly in western Galicia. . Furthermore, evolution clouds may grow in isolation and leave some afternoon showers in the interior of the northern half.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

On Thursday, the minimums will continue to rise and the frosts will practically disappear completely. The maximums will rise in the Mediterranean, although they may drop somewhat in the interior of the peninsula because there will be a little more clouds. And on Friday, the maximums will rise in practically the entire country. “We will continue above 20° maximum in the Cantabrian Sea, the Mediterranean area and the south of the peninsula and even cities like Alicante, Valencia or Murcia will exceed 25° on both days,” predicts Del Campo.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the uncertainty is greater, but “it is most likely that stable weather will continue in most of the country, with the fronts associated with Atlantic storms only touching the extreme north of the peninsula.” Temperatures will continue to rise and “it may already be a mild weekend, with more than 18° in the central hours of the day in almost the entire country and more than 25° in areas of the east and south of the Peninsula,” Del glimpses. Campo, to add that cities like Murcia could reach 28°. It is a warm environment for the time of year in the northern and eastern thirds of the Peninsula, where values ​​will be between 5° and 10° above normal.

Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands In the first half of the week there will be some light rain in the north of the more mountainous islands and temperatures will not vary too much. In the second half, trade winds will blow from the northeast and heading into the weekend, the winds will blow more from the east and temperatures will rise. “It could even exceed 30° on the eastern islands and on the southern slopes of the western islands,” concludes Del Campo.