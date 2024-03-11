The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are living this Monday, March 11, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan under Israeli fire, with no truce in sight, as had been negotiated, and in the midst of a serious humanitarian crisis. The attacks escalate and leave at least 67 people dead in the last 24 hours alone, bringing the total number of fatalities to 31,112, said the local Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, the long-awaited humanitarian corridor, announced by the West last week, is experiencing delays in bringing aid to a population at risk of famine.

Amid the smoke rising from the attacks, the roar of bombs and buildings turned into ruins, the population in Gaza is experiencing the beginning of Ramadan, the holy month of Islam, on March 11.

Thousands raise their prayers in the open and among the rubble. Some hang decorations in their tents in an effort not to overlook their religion's holy month, but there is little or nothing to celebrate after more than five months of war.

“You don't see anyone with joy in their eyes (…) All families are sad. Every family has a martyr,” says Sabah al-Hendi, while trying to buy food in Rafah, the city in the extreme south of Gaza where It shelters most of the internally displaced inhabitants of the enclave.

Just in Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that his troops would launch a full-fledged incursion if a truce agreement with Hamas was not reached before Ramadan. The date arrived without an agreement and with the talks stalled, which puts the lives of nearly 1.7 million people at greater risk – around 2.3 million Gazans – who take refuge in Rafah.

Palestinians walk past stalls set up on a street in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on March 10, 2024, as Muslims prepare for the holy fasting month of Ramadan. © Mohammed Abed / AFP

The Israeli attacks do not stop and In the last 24 hours alone at least 67 people died. The total number of fatalities rose to 31,112 and 72,760 injuries.indicated the local Ministry of Health this March 11.

All in a territory where the majority of hospitals have been out of operation or converted only into first aid centers, since the attacks have reduced them to ruins, they operate with a shortage of electricity and water and without the possibility of performing surgeries in the absence of them. of medical supplies, such as anesthesia.

As the attacks continue, The Israeli Army indicated this Monday that it is verifying whether Marwan Issa, a senior Hamas commander, died in an airstrike in Gazan territory this week.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt had hoped to negotiate a ceasefire before the normally peaceful Muslim holy month, which would include the release of dozens of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, as well as the entry of food, water and other essentials for survival. .

However, talks reached a stalemate last week.

In his annual message on Ramadan, US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the holy month of Islam comes “at a time of intense pain.”

“As Muslims gather around the world in the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be a priority for many. “It is a priority for me,” she said.

The reasons for the unsuccessful agreement before Ramadan

Hamas demands guarantees that any such agreement will lead to the end of the ongoing war, while the Israeli Government insists on achieving a “total victory” of its stated objective: “eliminating” the Islamist group. To this end, he justifies greater attacks in the south of the enclave, especially in Rafah, where, he claims, the last bastions of the movement that controls Gaza operate.

In addition, Israel demanded from Hamas a complete list of the hostages it remains in its possession, estimated by the Netanyahu Administration to be around 100 people.

However, the group has resisted meeting that requirement, saying that Israeli troops must first stop their attacks on Gazans.



A woman cooks, as displaced Palestinians, who fled their homes due to Israeli attacks, take refuge in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 6, 2024. © Mohamed Salem / Reuters

The escalation of the war – which began after the bloody attack by Hamas in Israel that left around 1,200 people dead and nearly 240 kidnapped – has driven around 80% of Gaza's population from their homes and has hundreds of thousands brink of famine.

Even, The first deaths due to lack of food have already been recorded. Health officials note that At least 20 people, mostly children, died from malnutrition and dehydration in northern Gaza in the last days.

Cyprus-Gaza humanitarian corridor delayed

In the midst of the critical situation to find food in Gaza, on March 8 the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, announced a maritime corridor that would begin to operate from the weekend to deliver urgent humanitarian aid from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip.

However, the ship of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, with 200 tons of food to alleviate the hunger situation in the enclave, remained docked in Cyprus on the night of Sunday, March 10, despite pressure to transfer assistance before the stagnation of ceasefire talks.



Palestinians, including children, line up to receive food in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 16, 2024. © AP/Fatima Shbair

Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis assured the island's official news agency that the exact time of the ship's departure would not be made public for “security reasons.”

However, Cyprus later reported that due to “technical difficulties”, the ship's departure may have been delayed until this Monday.

In Gaza, the aid is scheduled to be received by teams from World Central Kitchen, an NGO founded by renowned Spanish chef José Andrés.

After months of alert over the serious humanitarian crisis, on February 28 the UN warned that famine is “imminent” in northern Gaza, but that the situation could spread to the entire enclave if urgent measures are not taken.

With Reuters, AP and EFE