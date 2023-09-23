The agency said that from February 24, 2022, the day the war broke out, until September 23, 2023, 275,000 Russians were killed.

She added, “Among them were 510 soldiers killed during Sunday alone, in addition to the destruction of 11 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, and 33 artillery systems.”

She explained that the source of these numbers is the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, while these numbers cannot be verified from independent sources.

As for the Russians’ loss of equipment since the start of the war, the agency said it is as follows:

4655 tanks.

8912 armored combat vehicles.

6210 Artillery systems.

315 warplanes.

316 helicopters.

4867 tactical drones.

1518 cruise missile.

20 pieces freely.

The Russian figure is much lower

Moscow announces on a daily basis the extent of human and material losses among the Ukrainian forces, but it rarely mentions anything about its losses, especially human losses.

The same thing is done by Ukraine, which constantly announces huge Russian losses.

The Associated Press says that both sides are working to exaggerate the other side’s losses, while not providing any data on their losses.

The last official Russian toll of the number of people killed in the war dates back to September 2022, and indicates the killing of about 6,000 soldiers, after which Moscow remained silent.

Last July, media outlets that describe themselves as independent worked with a group of activists to build a database regarding the Russian army’s deaths in the war, by monitoring posts on social media platforms, photos of graves, and documents throughout Russia. This analysis concluded that nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers were killed. .

As for the West, it issued estimates indicating that 180,000 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded.

Russian figure for deaths in Ukraine

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded during the last seven days.



Russia says it killed and wounded more than half a million Ukrainian soldiers, including 71,000 killed during the counterattack that began this summer, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The British Ministry of Defense estimates the number of Ukrainian army deaths between 80 and 100 thousand, while the official Ukrainian figure indicates that approximately 15 thousand were killed.

Why don’t both parties disclose their losses?

Both sides are concealing the losses for fear of its impact on the morale of the soldiers in the field, as the battles rage.

For Russia, revealing a large number of deaths may show that the war is not going as announced, while for Ukraine, announcing the numbers of casualties means handing over secret information to the enemy, as well as endangering morale.