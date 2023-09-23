The team coached by Pep Guardiola faced Nottingham Forest today in the match corresponding to matchday six of the Premier League. Manchester City have started the season on the right foot and want to continue with that dynamic. The result was 2-0 in their favor despite Rodri’s expulsion at the beginning of the second half.
Now, below we leave you the five next performances of Manchester City
Manchester City will face Newcastle in their EFL Cup debut. Fans are eager to see their team in action as they look to defend their title in this tournament. With a stellar squad, City will seek to advance and consolidate their dominance in national and international competitions.
Pep Guardiola’s men face a fairly affordable calendar in the month of September. A priori they are favorites to win all the duels, and even more so this one against Wolves in crisis.
They will have to return to European competition to play the second day of the UEFA Champions League after they beat Red Star in a match that was initially difficult for them. They will do it against RB Leipzig at home.
Arsenal and Manchester City meet again after playing for the first title of the season in England. That time Arsenal won on penalties to win the Community Shield, but in the Premier League we already know that Manchester City shows almost no weaknesses.
The last game of the five will be against De Zerbi’s Brighton, a team that is giving something to talk about this season. They will play in front of their fans.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Newcastle
|
September 26
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
EFL Cup
|
Wolves
|
September 30th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
RB Leipzig
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Arsenal
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
October 21
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
