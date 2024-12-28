The New York Prosecutor’s Office has published images of the moment in which more than a dozen prison officers attack Robert Brooks, He was 43 years old and was being held at the Marcy Correctional Center in Oneida County. After the attackhad to be transferred to a hospital, where he ended up dying a day later.

The events occurred exactly on December 9. As can be seen in the images, 14 penitentiary corrections employeesspecifically two sergeants, 10 correctional officers and a nurse, beat Brooks while he remains handcuffed.

The moment of the attack has been captured by the body cameras themselves what the agents wore in their suits and show Brooks covered in blood while being placed on a nursing examination table to later be assaulted.

The incident has sparked an investigation that is being led by Ryan Paparella, a former corrections officer, who has indicated that There was no apparent motive for carrying out the attack. The events were also witnessed by two other nurses, as well as other officers, including two sergeants, who refused to intervene.

“I do not take the publication of this video lightly, especially in the middle of the Christmas season,” said the State Attorney General, Letitia James, about the images, which were made public this Friday: “As attorney general, I publish these videos because I have the responsibility and duty to provide transparency and accountability to the Brooks familytheir loved ones and all New Yorkers.”

The facts, furthermore, have meant the suspension of the professionals involved from their positions pending the results of the investigations. The authorities are also preparing for numerous protests after the publication of the images.

A medical examiner has further determined that Brooks suffered fractures and injuries on the upper part of your body, groin and head. Thus, in a preliminary report it is determined that he could have died from asphyxiation due to compression of the neck.

“This is not an isolated incident.”

The New York Civil Liberties Union has spoken out about the events, emphasizing that these events show the danger that the rest of the citizens who are imprisoned are experiencing: “The fatal beating of Brooks is not an isolated incident. “Rather, it highlights a culture of violence and a lack of accountability for the wrongful actions of correctional officers that put the lives of incarcerated New Yorkers at risk.”

“No one should die in custody at the hands of correctional officers, who are in charge of the safety of people in the facilities. Mr. Brooks’ family and all New Yorkers deserve transparency and accountability,” they added.