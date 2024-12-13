The mixed martial arts (MMA) company arrives in Tampa (Florida) to close its year on a high note. As a stellar combat they will be Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley. The highlight for Spanish fans takes place in the preliminaries. The Spanish Joel Álvarez returns to the octagon with aspirations of entering the top 15 of the lightweight, and will face Drakkar Klose. However, the fight that opens the night is that of Piera Rodríguez (9-2)fighter who lived in Spain, and the undefeated Josefine Knutsson (8-0).

Piera is coming off two consecutive setbacks, so victory becomes essential. Although there is one fact that few people know, and that is that the Venezuelan fighter she is a psychologist. This has not only helped her overcome the defeat, but also helps her inside the cage. “I see people how they move, I study their features, their gestures… That tells me a lot when it comes to fighting,” explains the fighter. Although he indicates that this study was carried out by Piera, and when he gets inside the eight walls he becomes ‘La Fiera’, and everything becomes «kill or be killed».

Their opponent is not easy, since they have not known defeat and have been leaving good feelings. Piera maintains that she is “tougher and much more complete,” which is why she predicts a termination. «I’m not going to rate, I’m going to kill», he reveals. Furthermore, she assures that after her last two fights she has been able to discover her best version as a fighter, also thanks to her mental work. «It has been a learning lesson. I always look for the best part in the worst situations and that is what has happened,” says Piera.

In addition to Joel Álvarez, Tampa will have a Spanish presence in Piera's corner, as it will have the coach he met in the two years he spent. lived in SpaintoJuan Trigo, whom he defines as his "family." In the country, the Venezuelan arrived injured, but upon recovering, she successfully signed two fights before obtaining the call from LFA. What's more, she is still very rooted in the country, and comments that she loves the Topuria effect, it will "evolve MMA in Spain much more." "I think very good fighters are going to emerge in Spain in no time." With this in mind, he indicates that he would not like to be part when the UFC arrives in the country.









Regarding his future, the first step is to win his next lawsuit, but La Fiera is clear about what he wants to achieve. «I am very focused on winning this fight and asking to enter the ranking. I want to start 2025 already in the top 15 and then rise to top 10», sentence in this newspaper. The truth is that a good performance against a prospect like Knutsson can make this happen.