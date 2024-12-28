Time to see what is happening in the future, which always opens every Christmas, which is a common moment in which important Spanish quarries are usually measured through their lower ranks. In the new edition of LaLiga Futures It has been possible to see a childlike Sevilla that has been competing in this new tournament, and in which some details of some boys who are showing signs of success are beginning to be seen.

One of them is undoubtedly Daniel Beginesright back for Sevilla under 13, whose idol is Jesús Navas who is about to say goodbye to professional football, and who is also his neighbor, since Daniel was born in Los Palacios. The story doesn’t just stop there, and Daniel is also the cousin of Pablo Páez Gavira, Gavi, a Barcelona footballer who was part of the Betis youth team. So everything remains in the family for a young applicant who has been growing in this Christmas tournament of which Sevilla Infantil B, directed by Víctor Feijoo, has been a part.

In statements to the newspaper AS, the young Sevilla player emphasizes that he shares a position with his greatest reference and example to follow, and that even though the comparisons are odious, he often hears what is usually said at this age: “Everyone tells me that I’m going to be like Jesús Navas. They throw themselves all day: You look a lot like Jesús Navas!… some friends from school are very annoying,” he says, without stopping laughing. He certainly scored a great goal against PSG in the group stage with a volley that opened the scoring in the Canary Islands city of Maspalomas.

«On my team I play 11-a-side football and I like it more as a winger. I don’t care about being at the top, the important thing is that I play well and like the position,” reflects the youth player raised on the Utrera road. He also reveals a curious anecdote that familiarizes him with Gavi, a Barcelona footballer; something that little Dani did not know until very recently, this is how he told it: «The truth is, I found out about two years ago that my mother told me: Daniel, Do you know that Gavi is your cousin? I was like… I didn’t know how to react. “I was very happy,” he added.