The Plano de San Francisco underground parking lot, next to the Verónicas food plaza, will once again be municipal in 2024 and the 427 spaces will be managed by Aparcamurcia “at affordable prices.” It will work as a deterrent to relieve car congestion in the city center and the prices, not yet decided, will range between 3 and 9 euros. The City Council assures that this will “strengthen the commercial fabric” and “favor intermodality” thanks to the bus stop and the MuyBici bicycle rack existing in the area.

This is one of the novelties announced this Monday by the Councilor for Mobility and Economic Management, José Francisco Muñoz, who also highlighted that at the beginning of next year the municipality will have more than 2,700 parking spaces, both surface and underground.

Along with the Plano de San Francisco, the City Council will also make deterrents available to residents in districts starting with Rincón de Seca, Santo Ángel, Puente Tocinos and Santo Ángel, as published by LA VERDAD. In these locations they will be placed on both public and private plots after reaching an agreement with the owners and must meet optimal conditions in terms of surface, location, land distribution, user demand and proximity to public transport. In addition, all car parks will have lighting and an entry barrier. In total, these new surface deterrents will provide another 250 more spaces.

As explained by the City Council, an agreement will be made with the municipal boards, “because they are the management body closest to the residents of the districts” and “the one that best knows their demands and demands”, the locations. In fact, the Department of Mobility has already received several proposals, although municipal technicians will be the ones to design the final locations to guarantee that they meet the necessary characteristics.