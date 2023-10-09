Director Matt Shakman promises a “different” film for the de team The fantastic Fourwhich has so far not enjoyed much success on the big screen.

The film, announced already in December 2020at the moment expected for 2025was the victim of the double strike in Hollywood (between that of the screenwriters recently concluded, and that of the actors still in progress), and consequently the delay in production was inevitable, but Shakman himself took care to give updates in this regard, reiterating that it is a story from a different setting compared to what we are used to. Clearly he has not been able to say anything about it for now, and he also stated that filming will take place in the spring of next year in London.

As for the casting which has been the subject of rumors and suppositions several times, especially after the appearance of John Krasinski as a variant of Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness whose permanence in the role has never been denied or confirmed, the film maker revealed that he strike of SAG has made any type of announcement difficultor at least set a timetable but as soon as it has an ending, therefore a positive outcome for the actors, he added that he will be very excited to reveal more details about the project to fans.