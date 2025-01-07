The Valencian Government leaves 1,500 people without rental aid due to lack of budget

“Dismiss the 1,500 requests from the people or coexistence units indicated in Annex IV, due to the exhaustion of the financing with which the budget line provided for in the budgets of the Generalitat for the year 2024 is provided to attend to this program of help.”

The resolution of December 26, 2024, of the First Vice Presidency and Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing, granting the Housing Rental Assistance Program, of the State Plan for Access to Housing 2022-2025, corresponding to the year 2024, is expressed in these terms, according to the published document in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV).

The resolution of the aid for the 2024 financial year, for which the Government contributes 9.4 million euros and the Generalitat 2.6 million, results in 7,294 beneficiaries. For the year 2025, the Valencian Government is expected to contribute 4.5 million euros.

In this regard, the socialist deputy, María José Salvador, has regretted that the president, Carlos Mazón, resolves the rental aid “late and poorly”: “Late because it resolves at the end of the year, when people have been paying rent since the beginning of the year. . And bad because its minuscule financial contribution, 2.6 million, has left out 1,500 people who met the requirements due to lack of budget, while the Government of Spain has contributed 9.4 million. We demand that Mazón takes housing policies seriously, increases the contribution of the Generalitat, and limits rental prices, especially when 2025 has begun with a price increase.”

Housing announces more financial provision

The First Vice Presidency and Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing has approved the execution of a budget increase of an additional 13 million euros intended for the call for rental aid in 2024. In this way, 100% coverage of the applications submitted that meet the requirements.

The resolution of the 2024 rental aid call, published on December 30, was made the same day that a credit modification was approved for the incorporation of an additional 13 million. This investment represents 78% more than initially planned, going from 16.5 to 29.5 million, according to the Generalitat in a statement.

With this, more than 10,800 families will benefit, which implies 28% more than in the last year of the Botànic, which granted 8,500. In particular, 7,294 initial requests will be attended to, along with 1,500 additional requests, as well as those corresponding to requests from DANA municipalities, which total 2,098, they point out.

In this sense, the resolution approves a conditional granting of these requests corresponding to municipalities affected by the DAMA, for which the administrative deadlines are suspended, so they will have a longer period and will be able to provide supporting documentation once the resolution is lifted. suspension of deadlines. The regional Secretary of Housing, Sebastián Fernández, has stated that, with both agreements of December 30, “the Consell ensures that no person who has requested help and meets the requirements is left out due to lack of budget.”