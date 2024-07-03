Chinese and Kazakh leaders Xi Jinping and Tokayev launch Trans-Caspian route

During his visit to Astana, Chinese President Xi Jinping, together with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, took part in the ceremony to launch cargo deliveries along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. This it is said on the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh leader.

Tokayev emphasized that the route will give new impetus to the expansion of transport and logistics links in Eurasia. Both countries are actively implementing new joint projects; the third railway checkpoint Ayagoz-Bakhty is currently under construction. Last year, the volume of railway freight increased by 22 percent.

The Trans-Caspian route allows for the delivery of cargo from China to Western Europe bypassing Russia. After Kazakhstan, it involves sending cargo across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and from there through Georgia either to Turkey or across the Black Sea to Romania and Ukraine, from where the goods are sent directly to the recipient.

Tokayev said that last year the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries compiled 41 billion dollars (previously, figures were given that were a quarter less), and Astana wants to double this figure in the near future. Also, last year, the volume of Chinese investments in the Kazakh economy grew by 16 percent. Today, 45 projects worth 14.5 billion dollars are being implemented.

Last month, the head of Kazakhstan spoke about the growth of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the United States in 2023 by 30 percent, to a record $4.1 billion. Trade turnover with Russia decreased by 3.7 percent, to $26 billion.