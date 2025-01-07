The national surveillance situation of respiratory infectious diseases published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows that acute respiratory infectious diseases are increasing in the Asian country. Among them, cases of human metapneumovirus Among people under 14 years of age they show an increasing trend, especially in the northern provinces.

Is human metapneumovirus a new virus? Is it very contagious? Is there anything to worry about if this trend spreads to the rest of the world?

Even if you have never heard of this virus, there is a good chance that you have been infected by it at some point. Human metapneumovirus is a virus of the paramyxovirus family, of which the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is the main cause of lower respiratory tract disease in infants and young children globally.

It was described and isolated for the first time in 2001 in the Netherlands, in people with acute respiratory infection. But retrospective studies suggest that the pathogen has been circulating in humans for at least 50 years before. Some genetic analyzes have shown that the closest recent ancestor of the human metapneumovirus is avian metapneumovirus, a bird virus. This implies that we would be facing another example of zoonosis, that is, of an animal pathogen that jumps to humans. As was the case of the covid-19.









Human metapneumovirus is a leading cause of upper and lower respiratory infections in people of all ages, although it is of particular concern in young children, older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and patients with underlying medical conditions, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Nine out of ten children have been infected

Globally, HMPV is detected in approximately 3% to 10% of hospitalizations of young children under 5 years of age with acute lower respiratory tract infections. In fact, estimates suggest that 90% of children worldwide have experienced at least one HMPV infection by their fifth birthday.

Common symptoms associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing. In some cases, they can even progress to bronchiolitis, pneumonia or worsening asthma.

Mild in healthy adults, potentially fatal in risk groups

In general, HMPV infections cause mild symptoms in healthy adults, but are life-threatening in at-risk groups. The virus has been isolated on all continents and has a seasonal distribution. In the northern hemisphere, HMPV infections typically begin in late winter (January) and peak in March. In the southern hemisphere, they occur mainly in the months of June and July. Unfortunately, it is common for HMPV to co-infect with other respiratory viruses such as human respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and influenza virus.

He natural reservoir of this pathogen are humans. HMPV transmission from one infected person to another usually occurs through respiratory secretions (droplets expelled when coughing or sneezing), by direct personal contact or by touching contaminated surfaces or objects and after palpating the mouth, nose or eyes without washing your hands.

No vaccines

Currently, there are no specific vaccines or antiviral medications to treat HMPV. However, that could soon change if clinical trials with experimental mRNA-based vaccines that are underway progress. On the other hand, there are vaccine developments based on engineering guided by Artificial Intelligence.

For now, the best weapon we have is prevention. Prevention not only means avoiding contact with sick people: to reduce transmission, it is advisable to apply appropriate hygiene measures such as washing your hands with soap and water regularly, cleaning surfaces or using disposable tissues to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

It would be appropriate to apply the slogan that the British government has recently used, “Catch it, throw it, kill it», referring to the proper use of disposable tissues to mitigate the impact of outbreaks of respiratory diseases. As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure.

Article published in The Conversation.