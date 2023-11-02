US Air Force aborts Minuteman III ICBM test due to launch anomaly

The US Air Force blew up a Minuteman III ICBM in mid-air due to an anomaly during a test launch. This is stated in statement Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC).

Space Launch Delta safely dismantled a Minuteman III ICBM over the Pacific Ocean… due to an anomaly during a test launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California Air Force Global Strike Command

It is noted that a specially created commission, which included representatives of relevant departments, will look into the reasons for the unsuccessful launch of the intercontinental missile.

At the same time, the Pentagon said that, despite the problems, the test launch of the missile provided them with data to maintain the combat readiness of the ICBMs.

A training launch was held at the beginning of the year

In February, the US Air Force conducted a training launch of a Minuteman III ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The US Air Force conducted a test launch on April 19.

It is noted that the rocket was launched without a warhead. The purpose of the test was to test the ground component of the United States nuclear forces. The rocket, randomly selected from arsenals in Montana, flew 6.76 thousand kilometers over the Pacific Ocean.

The US Air Force test-fired the Minuteman III ICBM in September

On September 6, the US Air Force also test-fired the Minuteman III ICBM.

The purpose of the missile test launch was to demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces, as well as the national nuclear deterrent forces.

The launch took place at 11:26 Moscow time from the Vanderberg Base of the United States Space Force. The missile was not equipped with a warhead.

According to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, the United States notified Russia in advance of testing ICBMs as part of bilateral agreements.

A military expert assessed the missile’s capabilities

In March, military expert Vasily Dandykin said that the Minuteman III in service with the United States cannot compete with Russian weapons.

At the moment, the United States has an outright junk Minuteman III manufactured in 1970 installed in its mines. Yes, it really was quite good for 1970, as it is capable of covering a distance of 10 thousand kilometers, but today it is no longer any good Vasily Dandykin Military expert

He added that during this time, Russia has replaced several generations of ICBMs and began testing a complex with the Sarmat ICBM. Russian specialists have also developed the Avangard hypersonic complex. According to Dandykin, hypersonic missiles are “practically not intercepted.”

The analyst also suggested that the United States could have lost critical documentation for the warhead, so the creation of a new generation of ICBMs could be costly for Washington.