The Chilean athlete Martina Weil This Wednesday he won the gold medal in an emotional final in the 400 meters at the XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023, with a time of 51 seconds and 48 hundredths, before an audience that vibrated with his victory at the National Stadium.

As if it were a soccer match, people filled the stands of the National Stadium early on and, despite the cold and rain, many held out for more than four hours until the final of the women’s 400 meters arrived.

All to see Martina Weil, the Chilean athletics figure who, at the age of 24, gave her country its third medal in this sport in these events.

Marina Weil wins the 400 meters.

Martina, daughter of the former Chilean shot putter Gert Weil and the former Colombian athlete Ximena RestrepoOlympic medalist in the 400 meters in Barcelona’92, celebrated in front of her own audience when she crossed the finish line with 51.48 and surpassed the Ecuadorian Nicole Caicedo (51.76) and the Colombian Evelis Aguilar (51.95).

“We are happy and grateful with the affection of the Chilean public. We know how much she has worked for this competition and winning a gold in the Pan American Games does not happen every day. She is a mature athlete, she knows what she has to do, my help was emotional,” said Ximena Restrepo on Caracol Radio.

EFE

