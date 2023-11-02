You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Maritna Weil wins the 400 meters at the Pan American Games.
Maritna Weil wins the 400 meters at the Pan American Games.
The Chilean athlete won the 400 meters.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The Chilean athlete Martina Weil This Wednesday he won the gold medal in an emotional final in the 400 meters at the XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023, with a time of 51 seconds and 48 hundredths, before an audience that vibrated with his victory at the National Stadium.
As if it were a soccer match, people filled the stands of the National Stadium early on and, despite the cold and rain, many held out for more than four hours until the final of the women’s 400 meters arrived.
All to see Martina Weil, the Chilean athletics figure who, at the age of 24, gave her country its third medal in this sport in these events.
Martina, daughter of the former Chilean shot putter Gert Weil and the former Colombian athlete Ximena RestrepoOlympic medalist in the 400 meters in Barcelona’92, celebrated in front of her own audience when she crossed the finish line with 51.48 and surpassed the Ecuadorian Nicole Caicedo (51.76) and the Colombian Evelis Aguilar (51.95).
“We are happy and grateful with the affection of the Chilean public. We know how much she has worked for this competition and winning a gold in the Pan American Games does not happen every day. She is a mature athlete, she knows what she has to do, my help was emotional,” said Ximena Restrepo on Caracol Radio.
EFE
More sports news
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Martina #Weil #daughter #emblematic #Ximena #Restrepo #wins #gold #Pan #American #Games