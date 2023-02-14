Members of the Navy prepare the shipment of a balloon shot down on February 10 in the Atlantic Ocean to be analyzed by federal agents / EFE

The White House has acknowledged this Tuesday that it lacks evidence to link China with three of the four aircraft shot down in the last week over its airspace. Only the first, which was sighted over Montana on February 2 and shot down two days later when it reached the Atlantic after traveling 3,000 kilometers of state territory.