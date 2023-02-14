The contestant of the 2023 season of the reality show “This is war”, Melissa Loza, recently revealed her true age. She checks how old she is with her current partner.

Melissa Loza He recently took out his ID to prove that he was not 44 years old, as was believed. The Peruvian model is one of the oldest participants in the program “This is war“, but she just celebrated her 40th birthday on February 4 of this year. Although she is not married, Loza has declared that she leads a life as if she were with her partner Juan Diego Alvarez since 2018. How old is he and how much difference in age are they?

How old is Melissa Loza’s partner, Juan Diego Álvarez?

Melissa Loza and Juan Diego Alvarez They have been together for about five years. Although the model is 40 years old, her partner is not “base 4” like her, but they are not separated by a lot of age.

Juan Diego Alvarez is 35 years old, so the couple is only five years apart. On social networks, Loza and Álvarez show their quiet family life, together with Flavia Ramos Loza (previous daughter of the model) and Erica Alvarez Loza (his daughter with his current partner).

See also How to Cook Tofu Dishes (Beyond Stir Fry and Miso Soup) Melissa Loza’s partner gets along well with the first daughter of the “warrior”. Photo: Melissa Loza/Instagram

Who is Juan Diego Álvarez, Melissa Loza’s partner?

the couple of Melissa Loza, and father of her last daughter, is Chef professional. Little else is known about this character; However, when the romance of both was confirmed, this came with some revelations in the local show business.

In 2019, Juan Diego Alvarez was detained by Dirandro while he was in his Miraflores apartment together with Melissa Loza. He was in pretrial detention for 15 days while he was investigated for the alleged sale and marketing of narcotics.