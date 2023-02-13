The White House clarified this Monday that “there are no indications of aliens or extraterrestrial activity” in the three flying objects that have been shot down in recent days in the territories of the United States and Canada.

“No indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity in these recent takedowns. I wanted to make sure the American people knew that and it’s important that we say it from here,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at her daily briefing.

His comments come after the head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), General Glen VanHerck, said on Sunday that had not ruled out “any option” about the origin of the knocked down objects.

The US Government shot down a Chinese “spy” balloon on February 4 over Atlantic waters off the coast of South Carolina, and in the last three days it has shot down three other flying objects in its territory and Canada, whose origin has not been confirmed for the moment.

In the same press conference, the spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, explained that the provenance of the three downed artifacts has not yet been determined and he emphasized that, for now, the government is referring to them as “objects”, without linking them to the Chinese “spy” balloon.

According to Kirby, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered them to be shot down because they were at a height that could interfere with the trajectory of commercial airplanes, although it is not believed that they posed a “direct threat” to the population or security. from the country.

The Executive of Joe Biden accused the Chinese government last week of having developed, with the involvement of its Armed Forces, a “program” of spy balloons, which have already flown over more than 40 countries on five continents.

In this regard, Kirby assured that Beijing began to develop this program in the days of the Donald Trump Administration (2017-2021), but Biden had to arrive at the White House for it to be detected.

The only downed artifact whose provenance is known is the Chinese balloon whose downing raised already existing tensions between Beijing and the White House.

“They (members of the Trump administration) didn’t detect it. We detected it, and we tracked them,” Kirby stressed.

According to the White House, under the Trump administration, at least three Chinese balloons flew over the United States, but the former president denies it.

For its part, China alleges that the “spy” balloon that the US shot down was for the purpose of investigating meteorological phenomena and accused Washington of overreacting by shooting down the latest flying objects.

