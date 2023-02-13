China against USA, always a tricky thing. The two major powers are constantly at odds. The spy balloons launched over North America are only the most spectacular of China’s latest provocations. The sporting competition, which is also perceived as systemic, has also been given a new twist. And in an area where the Americans had never had to fear the Chinese: in men’s tennis.

The Asians are also bold there, above all Wu Yibing, who has been the first tennis professional from China since Sunday to win a tournament on the ATP men’s tour. “I am happy. Less because of winning the title, but because I’ve personally made history, also for my country,” said the 23-year-old from the Far East after conquering mythical American soil: the once Wild West in Texas.

“He definitely has no nerves”

In Dallas, Wu had challenged the hosts in rows for a week: First he defeated Michael Mmoh, who had recently defeated Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open, in the semifinals the world number seven and Netflix star Taylor Fritz, in the final Wu disarmed the violent attacker and Trump -Sympathizer John Isner. Wu was not impressed by the American’s 44 aces or four match points. “He plays every ball the same, he definitely has no nerves,” said the almost 38-year-old tennis veteran Isner, who will not have many chances to win another title. What hurt him the most was that two days after winning the 500th tiebreak, setting his career record, he lost two out of three to Wu: 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (12:14).

After a long dip, the US boys are once again a world power. An incredible 15 Americans are among the top 100, twelve of them ahead of Wu. At the same time, the China wave is rolling in: With Wu, who has improved to 59th place, his buddies Zhang Zhizhen and Shang Juncheng are also turning up the heat. Three Chinese men at the same Grand Slam tournament had never happened before the Australian Open in January. “They are like older brothers to me,” said the 18-year-old Shang: “We train often and think about how we can work our way up.”



The China wave (from left): Zhizhen Zhang, Rigele Te, Wu Yibing and Bu Yunchaokete also had reason to be happy in the Davis Cup

:



Image: AP



The three are aware of their role as development workers internally and tennis ambassadors externally, just as their compatriot Li Na demonstrated a decade ago. “With my skills, I will be in charge as long as I play,” Wu said. After all, it is easier to attract talent today. Before Li Na achieved her two Grand Slam tournament victories, there weren’t many tennis facilities in China.

But the most important for the three China crackers are the USA. That’s not only where their marketers sit and where their training centers are, that’s where they triumph. Wu’s breakthrough came in 2017 when he won the US Open junior title. Last year in New York, he became the first Chinese professional to win a Grand Slam match. Now the coronation in Dallas. Although Wu, with his open and talkative nature, fits in well with America, he did not forget to say hello to his homeland on Sunday: “Team China gives us the best conditions to play and travel.”