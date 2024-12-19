The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard has recorded the messages from the State Attorney General’s phone on the dates on which the leak of the emails from Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend and found “0 messages”. Before analyzing Álvaro García Ortiz’s mobile phone, the UCO already intervened that of the chief prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez, and found several messages exchanged with the attorney general on those same days, between March 8 and 14, but These do not appear on García Ortiz’s device.

In a report that is only two pages long, the Civil Guard emphasizes that, despite not having found messages on García Ortiz’s cell phone, two copies of the same email have been found on his desktop computer, in which the filtered emails. The attorney general received them on March 13 of this year at 11:45 p.m., six minutes before they leaked on Cadena Ser. Part of the content of those emails had previously come to light, but that was the first time that the images of the emails were leaked.

The leaked emails were messages exchanged between the lawyer of Ayuso’s partner, Alberto González Amador, and the prosecutor Julián Salto, who was investigating him for defrauding the Treasury of more than 350,000 euros.

