The Arbitration Commission met with the president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, and the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, to exhaustively analyze the performance of the referees designated to direct the matches of the Colombian Professional Soccer.

It may be of interest to you: Nacional Idol lowers the cane in the name of Millos: 'They celebrated like a Libertadores'

The meeting took place after the controversies that have been generated by the latest arbitrations in the Colombian League. On date 7, the games between Pereira vs. Santa Fe and Envigado vs. America of Cali, In both cases there were dubious plays and penalties were awarded.

However, the much-announced meeting of the Arbitration Commission with members of the executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation and Dimayor, As a result of the repeated errors of the judges and the shadow of possible manipulation of match results, it did not leave, at least for now, any substantive measure.

“After listening to the reports and considerations presented by the presidents of the FCF and DIMAYOR, the National Arbitration Commission took appropriate measures within its scope of competence. These measures focused on establishing plans and strategies aimed at improving the technical level of the referees and optimize the use of the Video Arbitration Assistance (VAR) tool in national arbitration,” explained an official statement from the FCF.

A source consulted by EL TIEMPO assured that with the members of the arbitration group “their alleged errors were analyzed and corrections were planned for the future.”

❌ PENALTY ERA: In the Envigado vs América match, a maximum penalty was omitted in favor of the “Scarlatas” around minute 10 of the first half. The striker gains position, and Felipe Jaramillo kicks at the wrong time. The same player from Envigado takes his head lamenting. pic.twitter.com/64UVRHFN5k — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) February 18, 2024

“The Arbitration Commission, According to its internal regulations, it has total power to designate or marginalize, when it deems appropriate, any official referee. The only connection that the arbitrators have with the respective Commission is through the service they provide and only when they are appointed,” the source explained.

We tell you: Dani Alves case: read here all the details of his conviction for sexual abuse of a young woman

“As a general rule, the Commission should never make public pronouncements on the disciplinary measures it must apply with the total removal of an arbitrator from its official panel. They just stop designating it and that's it. You do not have to give any explanation of that to the respective referee,” he added.

At the meeting, the complaints made by the president of Patriots, Cesar Guzmanabout possible match-fixing of his team in the first dates of the current tournament.

“None of those who spoke about it presented documentary evidence with which decisions can be made. It was agreed to delve much deeper before making a statement, precisely to avoid possible legal confrontations in the absence of conclusive evidence,” the source insisted.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO