The Organizing Committee of the 54th Princess Sofia Mallorca Trophy has published the Regatta Announcement for the first major event of the new Olympic cycle. The document will be shared by other tests that are part of the recently announced Sailing Grand Slamthe circuit that will bring together the world’s main Olympic class regattas in the race towards Los Angeles 2028.

The publication of the Regatta Announcement makes official the start of the countdown for the 54th Princess Sofía Mallorca Trophy, which will begin in the bay of Palma on March 28, 2025. The first major international event of Olympic classes of the year will once again have the joint organization of the Real Club Náutico de Palma, the Club Nàutic S’Arenal, the Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa, the Balearic Sailing Federation and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation.

Ferrán Muniesa, technical director of the Princesa Sofía Mallorca Trophy, has explained how the Olympic machinery does not stop: “Barely four months have passed since the closing of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and all eyes are already on Los Angeles 2028. The Sofia will once again be the regatta in charge of inaugurating the new cyclea responsibility that we face with enthusiasm and enthusiasm after successfully completing the challenging process between Tokyo and Paris, shortened by the pandemic. “It will be very interesting to see how the different fleets have evolved since the last edition and to welcome the athletes who will come to Mallorca dreaming of Olympic glory.”

First stop of the Sailing Grand Slam

The 54th Princess Sofia Mallorca Trophy will inaugurate the lockers of the newly created Sailing Grand Slam (SGS)the circuit that will unite the most iconic Olympic class events in the world and the regatta that will take place at the venue of the next Games. In compliance with the commitment to standardize the documentation of SGS member events, Sofia will be the first shared Regatta Announcement, which will reduce the bureaucracy of the circuit’s regattas and facilitate the registration of teams.









According to Muniesa, “this is a very exciting project” designed together with the regattas of the Semaine Olympique Française, the Dutch Water Week, the Kieler Woche and the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta, with the support of World Sailing. »The objective is take advantage of synergies, simplify processes and unify criteria with the common ambition of increasing the visibility and attractiveness of Olympic sailing throughout the world,” he added.

The 54th Princess Sofia Mallorca Trophy will bring together the ten sailing disciplines of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle. The women’s categories ILCA 6, 49er FX, iQFoil and Formula Kite are called; the men’s ILCA 7, 49er, iQFoil and Formula Kite; and the mixed 470 and Nacra 17. The competition will take place between Friday, March 28 and Saturday, April 5, the day on which the Medal Races and Medal Series will be held (depending on the class) that will decide the champions of the 54th Princess Sofia Mallorca Trophy.

Registration will open on January 13.

The 54th Princess Sofía Mallorca Trophy has the support of World Sailing and the main Balearic public institutions.