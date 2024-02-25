Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

The two “newcomers” to Khor Fakkan in the “Winter Mercato” made their first mark in the “ADNOC Professional League”, in the Hatta match, which ended in favor of the “Eagles” with two goals.

Brazilian striker Raniel Santana scored his first goal in the green jersey in the 12th second, in his third match with the team and his first start in coach Nebosha’s squad. Uzbek Aziz Bey Amanov also scored his first goal in the tournament, during his third match with the “Eagles”, to reassure the Khorfakkan fans about the players. The new ones.

Despite the injuries that struck the “Eagles” before the Hurricane match, the players played a good match, and achieved a victory over Hatta in both legs, which was also the team’s first “away from home.”

Goalkeeper Ahmed Mahmoud Dida, who played his first match this season, performed well and contributed to a clean sheet, and this happened for the first time in Khor Fakkan’s career.

The technical staff gave the players a 24-hour rest, with the Eagles resuming their training in preparation for the Shabab Al-Ahly match, at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan.