The sui generis matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament will come to an end in the middle of the week when Querétaro hosts Atlético de San Luis, Tigres hosts FC Juárez and Rayados de Monterrey goes to the Mictlán Stadium to play with Xolos de Tijuana.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz has had an unbeatable start this semester and will seek to continue in the top positions of the general table.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this duel: when it is, where to watch it, the latest news from both teams, the probable lineups and the forecast for the duel.
You can see the game through the signal Fox Sports (Mexico) and VIX+.
For more news about Liga MX
Goalkeeper: E. Andrada
Defense: E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga
Medium: L. Romo, J. Rodríguez, S. Canales
Forward: M. Meza, J. Gallardo, G. Berterame
The team led by 'Tano' Ortiz has had an unstoppable start in the Clausura 2024. Monterrey has five wins and four draws so far in the tournament. Rayados is undefeated so far this season and will seek to extend this streak as long as possible.
Goalkeeper: J. Rodríguez
Defense: A. Mejía, K. Balante, N. Díaz, F. Contreras
Medium: F. Madrigal, C. Rivera, L. Rodríguez
Forward: E. Álvarez, D. Blanco, C. González
Xolos de Tijuana comes to this match in the middle of a first half of the tournament with a lot of uncertainty. Miguel Herrera is on a tightrope and if he does not get a good result against Rayados, his time leading the canines could come to an end.
In the last five meetings between both teams, Monterrey has four wins and one draw.
Xolos 1- 2 Monterrey
#Xolos #Tijuana #Monterrey #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply