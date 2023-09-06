The third consecutive day of the episode of invasion of Saharan dust in the Region of Murcia, which began on the afternoon of last Sunday, raised again this Tuesday the levels of contamination by suspended particles PM 10 -of a size less than 10 microns – Up to seven times above the limit values ​​established by state regulations to safeguard the health of the population.

The most affected municipality was once again Murcia, where the concentration of particles reached peaks of more than 424 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), when the maximum established in the royal decree to improve air quality is 50. But not There was territory that was saved, since, of the eight air pollution measuring stations that make up the Community’s surveillance network, only the one in Mompeán, located in the urban center of Cartagena, offered maximum values ​​below 350 ug/m3 .

The regional government transferred yesterday morning to the municipalities what everyone already knew: that the average daily values ​​of PM 10 particles on Monday had been above 100 ug/m3, which entails the immediate activation of level 3 due to a situation of atmospheric alert, and this, in turn, the implementation of municipal protocols to alleviate the effects of pollution on the health of citizens. Although the measures ordered by the Consistory have been minimal and are already in the final stretch of the contamination episode.

The Community has a framework protocol that defines the recommended actions in the event of an atmospheric alert, especially focused on populations of more than 50,000 inhabitants, that is to say: Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca and Molina de Segura, although this does not prevent others from little ones take similar measures. This includes, among other recommendations, restrictions on road traffic, limiting the maximum speed on streets, highways and highways in the municipal area, reinforcing public transport frequencies and lowering their rates, free park and ride parking, limits on parking in ORA areas in the urban area, the suspension of works and demolition and the prohibition of agricultural burning.

However, only the municipalities of Murcia and Lorca have chosen to adopt any of these actions. In the case of Murcia, the city most affected by pollution, the City Council has provided deterrents free of charge for the duration of the haze episode, as well as the stoppage of works on public roads, except those of an “urgent” nature. , which could exclude some of the mobility plan. “What is essential will be executed and what may cause an environmental impact will be reduced to the maximum,” sources from the Consistory said.

PSOE and Podemos accused the municipal government team of “inaction” yesterday, and the Socialists stressed the need to update the protocol to make it more agile and avoid waiting to verify that the daily average is exceeded, which delays the adoption of the measures by 24 hours. first steps.

For its part, Lorca has chosen to offer free public transport and to close all its outdoor sports centers.

Cartagena and Molina de Segura limited themselves to disseminating information through their official channels and making recommendations to citizens such as avoiding intense physical exercise or reducing the use of private vehicles. In addition, the Águilas City Council launched a special cleaning operation to remove sedimented dust from the streets. The weather forecast indicates that the haze, which will continue this Wednesday, will dissipate throughout the afternoon.

Last August was the second warmest on record

Last month, the Region of Murcia registered its second warmest August since records were kept, that is, in at least the last 63 years, with an average temperature of 27.4 degrees, according to the monthly climatological advance of the Territorial Delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The eighth month of 2023 has only been surpassed by that of 2012, when an average of 27.6 degrees was reached, with an anomaly of 1.7 degrees compared to the reference period, and with a “very warm” character, says Meteorology . The average of the maximums was 34.7 degrees, the second highest since 1961. The average of the minimums was 20.2, the third highest in the series, behind those of 2015 and 2012.

Pulmonologists urge administrations to toughen their anti-pollution policies

The Murcian Society of Pathology of the Respiratory System (Somupar) warned yesterday that “poor air quality is one of the main causes of preventable deaths in the world.” He called for “better control” of the sources of air pollution in the Region and urged administrations to improve their policies to ensure air quality. Faced with episodes like those of recent days, pulmonologists emphasize that, although this situation may seem like a one-off problem associated with pollution peaks, it is something that “affects us daily.” Somupar stresses that nitrogen oxides and volatile hydrocarbons from road traffic, mainly in Murcia and Cartagena, from interurban traffic and maritime transport, together with emissions from industrial activity, “extend” throughout the regional territory.

“Protecting yourself from air pollution not only helps protect respiratory health, but also cardiovascular health,” they warn. In addition, the scientific society highlights that “there is no zero-risk exposure to air pollution” and considers it “urgent to implement public policies against air pollution.”

They remember that it has serious consequences in healthy people, at the same time that it exacerbates pulmonary pathologies and increases mortality

From Somupar they recall that “air pollutants not only directly produce respiratory diseases, as is the case of suspended particles that are carcinogenic, but also increase exacerbations in people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the mortality of patients.” patients”.

Health Recommendations



The Ministry of Health and 112 recalled yesterday that the recommended levels of suspended particles are expected to be exceeded again today. And they disseminated health recommendations such as avoiding physical activity both outdoors and indoors, especially in populations at risk; avoid traveling on the main roads and move around their surroundings at peak times, when the particles tend to be higher, or the use of FFP2 masks in vulnerable people who have to carry out some activity outside.