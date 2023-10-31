The Commonwealth of Canales del Taibilla has begun work to improve the supply of drinking water to the municipality of Mula, the organization announced yesterday in a statement. The works have a completion period of 15 months and have a budget of 3,860,990.91 euros.

Francisca Baraza, president of the MCT, pointed out that the objectives of this action are to increase the capacity of the network, reduced by the adhered lime; improve the guarantee in El Niño de Mula; and put an end to the supply problems in the municipality, “for which it is necessary to build a main pipeline in order to provide a new high-pressure supply system to replace the old pipes in which we have detected a series of deficiencies” .

«These pipes have theoretical diameters appropriate to the necessary flows; However, the pipes have lime deposits that significantly reduce the capacity of the pipes, making it insufficient for episodes of maximum demand,” clarified the president of the Commonwealth.

Likewise, Baraza highlighted that delivery works will also be carried out to the Mula municipality deposits, connection works of the new pipeline to the existing intakes, a diversion pipeline to the El Niño deposit and the reform of electrical and control installations. and remote control.

The town of Mula is supplied from the Segura Canal through various infrastructures built in the last 50 years. The branch that reaches the municipality has some final deposits in the urban area of ​​the town.