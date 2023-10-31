Juventus’ new course, based on sustainability and budgetary discipline, also affects the highest corporate offices. As emerges from the report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid, which has just been filed, in recent months it was decided to reduce the fixed compensation of the president and the CEO and to cut, in absolute terms, the CEO’s bonuses. d. which in any case have a greater percentage impact than the fixed part. “A significant cost containment is also achieved following the failure to re-propose the figure of the vice president,” we read in the report.

Translated into figures, the Juventus president and CEO receive a gross compensation of 400 thousand and 800 thousand euros respectively (plus 40 thousand each for the role of councilor): last season, Gianluca Ferrero and Maurizio Scanavino, having taken office on January 18, they received 180 thousand and 360 thousand euros respectively. In 2021-22, just to make a comparison, the compensation for the president had been set at 700 thousand euros, even if Andrea Agnelli had renounced part of the amount due, ultimately collecting a salary of 450 thousand euros. Deputy Pavel Nedved was paid 467 thousand euros as a fixed salary, while the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene had received 1.083 million. Everything net of non-monetary benefits. Then there are the managers with strategic responsibilities: last season a total of 1.479 million was paid to three managers, of which 750 thousand to the football director Federico Cherubini. In 2020-21 this item jumped to 3.4 million. It was Fabio Paratici’s last season in Turin who, as managing director of the football area, earned 2.6 million. Now Laura Cappiello, president of the nomination and remuneration committee, writes: “To meet the expectations of you shareholders, we strongly believe in the development of a remuneration policy closely related to the company’s business strategy with the aim of pursuing economic sustainability and financial, through operational excellence, the pursuit of sporting competitiveness and a focus on the advancement of sustainability issues in the sporting and business model”.